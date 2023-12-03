Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand entering bowl season
OXFORD — Ole Miss football watched from home on college football's championship Saturday, and the Rebels stayed put in the polls, too.
Lane Kiffin's team came in at No. 11 in the penultimate AP Poll of the season. Likewise, Ole Miss slotted in at No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Ole Miss finished the regular season at 10-2, most recently grinding out a 17-7 win over rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kiffin became just the second Rebels coach ever to lead Ole Miss to multiple 10-win seasons, needing just four years in Oxford to do so.
Here's a look at the full polls.
Ole Miss football in the coaches poll
Michigan
Washington
Florida State
Texas/Alabama
Texas/Alabama
Georgia
Ohio State
Oregon
Mizzou
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
LSU
Arizona
Louisville
Notre Dame
Iowa
NC State
SMU
Liberty
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
Tennessee
Tulane
James Madison
FRANKLIN: Who top Ole Miss football commit Kamarion Franklin is recruiting at MHSAA championships
Ole Miss football in the AP Poll
Michigan
Washington
Texas
Florida State
Alabama
Georgia
Ohio State
Oregon
Mizzou
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
LSU
Arizona
Notre Dame
Louisville
SMU
Liberty
NC State
Iowa
Oregon State
Oklahoma State
Tulane
James Madison
Tennessee
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand