Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand entering bowl season

OXFORD — Ole Miss football watched from home on college football's championship Saturday, and the Rebels stayed put in the polls, too.

Lane Kiffin's team came in at No. 11 in the penultimate AP Poll of the season. Likewise, Ole Miss slotted in at No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss finished the regular season at 10-2, most recently grinding out a 17-7 win over rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kiffin became just the second Rebels coach ever to lead Ole Miss to multiple 10-win seasons, needing just four years in Oxford to do so.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football in the coaches poll

Michigan Washington Florida State Texas/Alabama Texas/Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oregon Mizzou Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Arizona Louisville Notre Dame Iowa NC State SMU Liberty Oklahoma State Oregon State Tennessee Tulane James Madison

Ole Miss football in the AP Poll

Michigan Washington Texas Florida State Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oregon Mizzou Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Arizona Notre Dame Louisville SMU Liberty NC State Iowa Oregon State Oklahoma State Tulane James Madison Tennessee

