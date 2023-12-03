Advertisement
Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand entering bowl season

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD — Ole Miss football watched from home on college football's championship Saturday, and the Rebels stayed put in the polls, too.

Lane Kiffin's team came in at No. 11 in the penultimate AP Poll of the season. Likewise, Ole Miss slotted in at No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss finished the regular season at 10-2, most recently grinding out a 17-7 win over rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kiffin became just the second Rebels coach ever to lead Ole Miss to multiple 10-win seasons, needing just four years in Oxford to do so.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football in the coaches poll

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Florida State

  4. Texas/Alabama

  5. Texas/Alabama

  6. Georgia

  7. Ohio State

  8. Oregon

  9. Mizzou

  10. Penn State

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Oklahoma

  13. LSU

  14. Arizona

  15. Louisville

  16. Notre Dame

  17. Iowa

  18. NC State

  19. SMU

  20. Liberty

  21. Oklahoma State

  22. Oregon State

  23. Tennessee

  24. Tulane

  25. James Madison

Ole Miss football in the AP Poll

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Florida State

  5. Alabama

  6. Georgia

  7. Ohio State

  8. Oregon

  9. Mizzou

  10. Penn State

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Oklahoma

  13. LSU

  14. Arizona

  15. Notre Dame

  16. Louisville

  17. SMU

  18. Liberty

  19. NC State

  20. Iowa

  21. Oregon State

  22. Oklahoma State

  23. Tulane

  24. James Madison

  25. Tennessee

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

