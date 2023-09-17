Ole Miss football pulls away from Georgia Tech, sets up key SEC clash with Alabama next week

OXFORD — All three phases of the Ole Miss football team contributed to a 9-minute stretch in the third quarter that helped decide Saturday night's game against Georgia Tech in the Rebels' favor.

Lane Kiffin's team led 10-3 out of halftime at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and hammered the accelerator thereafter thanks to a quick stop and a 71-yard touchdown drive finished off by a Ulysses Bentley IV run. Another immediate stop forced Georgia Tech into its bag of desperation tricks, calling a fake punt that went nowhere and set up a 6-yard Jaxson Dart touchdown scamper that made it a three-score game. That turned out to be vital insurance as No. 19 Ole Miss went on to claim a 48-23 win, staying unbeaten and setting up a key battle at No. 10 Alabama (2-1) next week.

Georgia Tech (1-2) made a second-half run of its own, cutting the lead by Ole Miss (3-0) to 14 with 2:07 to play in the third quarter. After penalties stunted the Rebels' next drive, Georgia Tech again marched all the way down the field and converted on fourth down to make it a one-score game.

Caden Davis' 45-yard field goal with 7:45 to go gave the Rebels some much-needed insurance, and Dart removed all doubt with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins late. The Rebels scored 24 of the game's final 30 points.

Ole Miss football's red zone defense comes through in first half

One of the most important plays of the first half came on a fourth-and-goal attempt by the Yellow Jackets from the Ole Miss 2-yard line.

Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King found his receiver, Dominick Blaylock, who had secured inside position on Ole Miss safety Daijahn Anthony. But as Blaylock fell to the ground, Anthony reached in to dislodge the ball, turning six Georgia Tech points into a turnover on downs.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets embarked on three first-half drives, chewing up 6:46 worth of game clock on average. All three ended up inside the Ole Miss 25-yard line, but Georgia Tech managed only three first-half points. Zxavian Harris' blocked field goal on the Yellow Jackets' first drive marked a key moment for the Rebels, too.

Had Georgia Tech been able to turn those promising drives into touchdowns, this could have been an uncomfortable evening for Ole Miss.

Key fourth-down drop helps Georgia Tech stay in it early

Ole Miss endured its own share of red zone problems.

After Dart set the Rebels up deep in Yellow Jackets territory with a 68-yard run in the first half, Ole Miss faced fourth-and-goal from the Georgia Tech 5-yard line.

Dart hit tight end Michael Trigg in the hands, but he couldn't reel in the pass, ending the Ole Miss drive without reward.

The impact of the Rebels' missing options in the passing game was evident on Saturday. With Caden Prieskorn, Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin all out, Ole Miss suffered from a real lack of dynamism in the passing game.

Quinshon Judkins starts for Ole Miss football despite pregame announcement

With reports swirling that star Ole Miss running back, Quinshon Judkins was an injury doubt for the Rebels on Saturday, Bentley, his typical backup, was announced as Ole Miss' starting RB on the videoboard pregame.

But it was Judkins in the huddle when the Rebels' offense jogged onto the field to start the game.

Judkins carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards and a TD in the game.

Ole Miss' rushing offense improved from its dismal showing against Tulane in Week 2, but it was Dart who spearheaded that effort. He rushed 14 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

