Ole Miss football to play Penn State in Peach Bowl to cap Lane Kiffin's fourth season

OXFORD — For the second time in the last three seasons, Ole Miss football is headed for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Rebels (10-2) will take on Penn State (10-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

It looked as though Ole Miss might get boxed out of college football’s top crop of bowl games thanks to the ACC’s Orange Bowl tie-in, but the College Football Playoff committee’s big call to leave unbeaten Florida State out of the semifinals sent the Seminoles to the Orange Bowl instead of Louisville, opening up a New Year’s Six slot for the Rebels to occupy.

This will be the third trip to the Peach Bowl in Ole Miss history. The Rebels are 1-1 all-time in the Peach Bowl, most recently falling to TCU to cap off the 2014 season. They previously beat Georgia Tech in the 1971 Peach Bowl.

The Nittany Lions began their season with six consecutive victories before falling on the road to Ohio State. Their CFP hopes came to an end when they took a 24-15 loss to Michigan on Nov. 11.

James Franklin's team features an elite defense, which allows 11.4 points per game to rank third in the country. Penn State also has a top 15 scoring offense, but that has faltered against top-tier competition.

It’s the second trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin since he arrived. He became just the second Rebels coach to lead Ole Miss to multiple 10-win seasons when the Rebels finished the regular season with a 17-7 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

A victory would mark the first 11-win season in Ole Miss history.

The Rebels are 1-2 in bowl games under Kiffin. The Rebels beat Indiana in the Outback Bowl in 2020 before coming up short against Baylor and Texas Tech in the Sugar Bowl and Texas Bowl in the past two seasons.

