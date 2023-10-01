Ole Miss football scores TD in final minute to give Lane Kiffin wild 55-49 win over LSU

OXFORD — Gripping his playsheet with his left hand, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin sprinted down the sideline pumping his right fist like a madman. He'd just watched Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins pull out a video-game spin move and escape into the second level of the LSU defense for a 37-yard gain in the second quarter. It was just a small moment in a game with a dramatic ending, but it showed the Ole Miss offense was back in form.

Flustered by their inability to run the ball for weeks, the No. 20 Rebels enjoyed some ground-game catharsis on their way to a 55-49 victory over No. 12 LSU on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

That gave Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) the platform it needed to turn the game late in the fourth quarter.

Helpless to stop LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for most of the night, the Ole Miss defense came up huge to hold the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) near midfield and give the Rebels’ offense the ball back with 2:36 on the clock.

Jaxson Dart marched the Rebels on the field for an 88-yard touchdown, drive, culminating in a 13-yard pass to Louisiana native Tre Harris with less than a minute on the clock, and Ole Miss' defense held on thereafter.

Daijahn Anthony gives Ole Miss football early spark

An LSU drive that seemed destined to tie the game at 7-7 early instead met a violent end, when Rebels safety Daijahn Anthony leveled an upright Jayden Daniels to force a fumble.

Ole Miss defensive back Trey Washington pounced on the mistake to give the Rebels the ball at their own 28-yard line.

Three plays later, Ulysses Bentley IV pranced into the end zone, finishing off a three-play drive with a 43-yard touchdown rush.

The swing helped send the Rebels into halftime holding a 31-28 lead.

Rebels struggle to contain LSU's Jayden Daniels

That forced fumble turned out to be one of a small sample of plays where Ole Miss got the better of Daniels, who spent most of the game slicing up the Rebels' defense for fun.

Ole Miss struggled to generate much of a push on the offensive line to make Daniels uncomfortable. When the Rebels did make headway into the LSU backfield, Daniels often used his athleticism to escape and produce with his feet.

Showcasing pinpoint accuracy, Daniels negated what had been an outstanding Ole Miss red zone defense entering Saturday's action. On three occasions in the first half, he produced nearly perfect passes to covered receivers for touchdowns.

Still, the Rebels had an answer on their own sideline.

Jaxson Dart propels Ole Miss forward

Saturday gave Kiffin a signature moment to add to his Ole Miss collection. His quarterback got one, too.

And he earned it.

Doing his best to match Daniels' tremendous showing, Dart completed 26 of his 39 attempts for 389 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 50 yards and a TD.

