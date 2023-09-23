Ole Miss football offense, Lane Kiffin sputtered and stopped in loss to Alabama, Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ole Miss football picked an inopportune time to suffer an identity crisis.

Facing what seemed pregame like the most vulnerable Alabama team in years, the Rebels could not execute the fundamentals upon which coach Lane Kiffin has elevated this program. The result was a 24-10 defeat to the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, and a fourth consecutive loss for Kiffin at the hands of his former boss, Nick Saban.

Ole Miss' offense – always high-powered under Kiffin – sputtered and stopped. The Rebels, who have led the SEC in rushing twice in the last three seasons, managed just 56 yards on the ground. They suffered costly special teams mistakes, too.

All of that conspired to waste a decent effort by Pete Golding's Ole Miss defense. Thanks to a stout showing in the red zone, the Rebels' defense made a first-half Jaxson Dart rushing touchdown stand up for a 7-6 halftime lead.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) went ahead on its first drive out of the halftime break with a field goal, then turned a Dart interception into a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hale from Jalen Milroe, who delivered a perfect ball despite taking a huge hit on the play. A two-point conversion put the Crimson Tide up 17-7, and the Rebels (3-1, 0-1) never again had possession of the ball in a one-score game.

Special teams cost Ole Miss football in the first half

It seemed like the Ole Miss special teams unit had caught a break in the second quarter, when a false start penalty wiped out a terrible Fraser Masin punt, trading five yards for a mulligan. Masin's next punt was blocked, tumbling out of bounds at the Rebels' 1-yard line.

That mistake led to three points for the Crimson Tide.

Later in the second quarter, another error cost the Rebels more points, when Caden Davis hooked a 34-yard field goal attempt wide.

The Rebels went into the halftime locker room with a 7-6 lead that could have been more.

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) collides with Mississippi punter Fraser Masin (12) after blocking the punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Rebels unleash Suntarine Perkins

Kiffin said in the leadup to Saturday's game that the only player on his roster that Alabama truly wanted was Suntarine Perkins, a true freshman linebacker who the Crimson Tide recruited heavily.

Involved heavily from the onest, Perkins provided the perfect counter to Milroe's athleticism at quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

He posted two sacks in the first 30 minutes, among several other impact plays.

OLE MISS BUZZ: How Lane Kiffin sparked an Ole Miss football branding explosion: 'We needed some buzz'

Ole Miss football trio returns from injury

Wide receivers Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin, as well as tight end Caden Prieskorn, all played for Ole Miss.

Franklin and Prieskorn started the contest. Harris was barely used, apparently limited in what he could do after suffering an injury in Week 2 against Tulane. Franklin and Prieskorn both made their Ole Miss debuts Saturday after dealing with offseason injuries.

None of those three made a strong impact on the box score, with the trio combining for two receptions and 37 yards.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin still can't solve Alabama, take first loss