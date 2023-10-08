Ole Miss football offense comes alive late as Rebels survive Arkansas scare

OXFORD — A week ago, the Ole Miss football defense floundered for three quarters before finding a way to do just enough to support an offense that excelled. Against Arkansas on Saturday, the Rebels did the opposite.

The typically explosive Ole Miss offense, muffled for long stretches of its clash with the Razorbacks, rebounded in the fourth quarter to back up a strong effort from the Rebels' defense and escape with a 27-20 victory over Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Trailing 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, the Rebels covered 75 yards on the game's decisive drive ‒ highlighted by a 34-yard rush from Quinshon Judkins and finished by a 6-yard touchdown run from Ulysses Bentley IV.

Another long Ole Miss drive culminated in a field goal by Caden Davis with 2:43 left to offer some insurance, and John Saunders Jr. sealed the win with an interception.

That masked an effort that did not live up to Ole Miss' lofty offensive standards under Lane Kiffin. The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) ended up with 344 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who seemed to favor his right leg at times after a first-quarter collision, finished the night with 153 passing yards.

The Ole Miss defense ensured that its offense did not need to have a huge night. The Rebels limited outstanding Raheim Sanders to 15 yards, and kept a lid on KJ Jefferson, the Arkansas quarterback who had given them significant problems in his first two starts against them.

Ole Miss football defense controls the line of scrimmage, especially early

Chief among the causes of Jefferson's ineffectiveness was the fact that he spent a solid portion of the 60 minutes running for dear life.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) reworked its offensive line in the leadup to Saturday's contest, and the Rebels exploited it. They sacked quarterback Jefferson five times and made him uncomfortable on several other occasions. The Razorbacks found some success in long-yardage situations, but faced them far too frequently to do much damage on the night.

The Rebels' pass-rushing prowess showcased the depth that coach Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding built over the offseason, largely via the transfer portal. Seven different Ole Miss defenders were credited with at least half a sack.

FULL UPDATES: Ole Miss football score updates vs. Arkansas in SEC Week 6

Cistrunk's big play sets the Rebels up early

Showing a pressure look in the first quarter, Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk instead dropped into a zone, where he accepted a gift from Jefferson.

The Arkansas quarterback’s pass hit Cistrunk right in the chest, allowing him to stay on his feet and return his second career interception to the Razorbacks' 4-yard line. Quinshon Judkins converted the outstanding field position with a 1-yard touchdown run,

Cistrunk’s big play looked like it had given the Rebels the platform they needed to ease to a comfortable win, especially after entering the halftime locker room with a 17-7 lead.

But an offense that struggled for the majority of the game, combined with a Razorback attack that rediscovered its impetus in the second half, ensured that the late heroics were necessary.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football uses late offensive burst to survive Arkansas scare