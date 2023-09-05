Ole Miss football moves up in AP Poll, Coaches Poll ahead of ranked matchup at Tulane
OXFORD — A 73-7 thrashing of Mercer was enough to move Ole Miss football up two spots to No. 20 in both the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.
To move up again next week, the Rebels (1-0) will have to beat a ranked opponent.
Ole Miss heads to Yulman Stadium to take on Tulane (1-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Green Wave came in at No. 24 in the AP Poll after beating South Alabama 37-17. Tulane sits at No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
"They ask about a nine-game SEC schedule, so this is really a test of a nine-game SEC schedule because this is an SEC football team with that type of talent," Kiffin said.
Here's a look at the full polls:
AP Poll
Coaches Poll
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
