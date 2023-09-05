Ole Miss football moves up in AP Poll, Coaches Poll ahead of ranked matchup at Tulane

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
OXFORD — A 73-7 thrashing of Mercer was enough to move Ole Miss football up two spots to No. 20 in both the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

To move up again next week, the Rebels (1-0) will have to beat a ranked opponent.

Ole Miss heads to Yulman Stadium to take on Tulane (1-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Green Wave came in at No. 24 in the AP Poll after beating South Alabama 37-17. Tulane sits at No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.

"They ask about a nine-game SEC schedule, so this is really a test of a nine-game SEC schedule because this is an SEC football team with that type of talent," Kiffin said.

Here's a look at the full polls:

AP Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Alabama

  4. Florida State

  5. Ohio State

  6. USC

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Tennessee

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Texas

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. Oregon State

  17. North Carolina

  18. Oklahoma

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Ole Miss

  21. Duke

  22. Colorado

  23. Texas A&M

  24. Tulane

  25. Clemson

Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Alabama

  4. Ohio State

  5. Florida State

  6. USC

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Tennessee

  10. Texas

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. North Carolina

  17. Oklahoma

  18. Oregon State

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Ole Miss

  21. Clemson

  22. Tulane

  23. Texas A&M

  24. Duke

  25. Colorado

