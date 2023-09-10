Advertisement

Ole Miss football moves up again in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after ranked win at Tulane

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
Ole Miss football continued its steady climb up the polls thanks to a Week 2 victory over what had been a ranked Tulane team.

The Rebels jumped from No. 20 to No. 17 in Sunday's AP Poll. Also ranked 20th in the US LBM Coaches Poll last week, Ole Miss moved up to 19th.

This marks the 31st week the Rebels have spent in the AP Poll since coach Lane Kiffin's arrival in 2020. They had not cracked the AP Top 25 since 2016, previously.

Here's a look at the full AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Week 3 AP Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Florida State

  4. Texas

  5. Southern California

  6. Ohio State

  7. Penn Staet

  8. Washington

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Alabama

  11. Tennessee

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. Oregon State

  17. Ole Miss

  18. Colorado

  19. Oklahoma

  20. North Carolina

  21. Duke

  22. Miami

  23. Washington State

  24. UCLA

  25. Iowa

Week 3 Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Florida State

  4. Ohio State

  5. Southern California

  6. Texas

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Tennessee

  10. Alabama

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. Oklahoma

  17. Oregon State

  18. North Carolina

  19. Ole Miss

  20. Duke

  21. Colorado

  22. Clemson

  23. Miami

  24. Iowa

  25. UCLA

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

