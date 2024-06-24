Ole Miss football loses commitment from four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles after visits

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football looked like it had gotten in ahead of the curve on Class of 2025 receiver Jerome Myles.

The native of Draper, Utah, is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and committed to Ole Miss in April. He's picked up steam since then, even earning five-star status from 247Sports' individual evaluators.

But on Monday, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Myles announced he's opening his recruitment back up.

"I would like to thank Ole Miss and Coach (George) McDonald for the time and effort they put into recruiting me and for welcoming me with open arms," he wrote on social media. "However, after much consideration, I would like to announce that I am decommitting from (Ole Miss) and will be reopening my recruitment."

The 247Sports Composite rates Myles as the No. 228 player in his class, and the No. 27 wideout. According to 247Sports, he has visited Utah and Texas A&M in the last month.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

