Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin beat Mississippi State to commitment from WR Sanfrisco Magee

OXFORD — Sanfrisco Magee, considered by some recruiting insiders to be a Mississippi State lean until recently, committed to Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin on Friday evening.

Magee is a Class of 2024 wide receiver out of McComb High School in Mississippi. Listed at 6-foot-2, 198- pounds, Magee is rated by the 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect.

He is also ranked as the No. 842 overall prospect in the cycle, as well as the No. 108 wide receiver and the No. 24 recruit in the state.

Southern Miss, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska and UCF were among the several other schools that joined the Rebels and Bulldogs in offering Magee a scholarship.

Magee is the second wide receiver to join the Ole Miss Class of 2024, alongside Edna Karr's Rehji Dennis and Callaway's Jeremy Scott. Both are also three-star prospects.

