Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Princely Umanmielen, an All-SEC Florida transfer

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has reeled in its biggest transfer portal find yet.

Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen announced his intent to transfer to Oxford on social media Friday. Umanmielen is ranked as the No. 7 player in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

"Go time," he wrote.

A second-team All-SEC performer in 2023, Umanmielen led the Gators with seven sacks. He also racked up 11.5 tackles for loss and 39 overall tackles.

Umanmielen is listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. The native of Manor, Texas, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

The defensive front led the way in Pete Golding's first season coordinating the Ole Miss defense. The Rebels have received positive news from two key players in Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues, who have both announced their intent to return for 2024.

Ole Miss' top-ranked high school commit in the upcoming signing class will also fortify that unit. Kamarion Franklin is the country's 10th-ranked defensive lineman.

Umanmielen is the sixth transfer addition for the Rebels and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Princely Umanmielen: Ole Miss football adds Florida transfer