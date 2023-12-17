Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin land South Carolina transfer Juice Wells, former All-SEC WR

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has spent the weekend making several huge transfer portal additions to its defense.

On Sunday, it secured a new offensive weapon for Lane Kiffin.

Former second-team All-SEC wideout and South Carolina transfer Antwane "Juice" Wells announced his intent to transfer to the Rebels via social media Sunday afternoon.

Wells totaled 928 receiving yards with the Gamecocks in 2022, his first season in the SEC after transferring from James Madison, where he posted a 1,250-yard season in 2021.

He missed all but three games last season after suffering a foot injury in September.

Wells, a 6-foot-1, 209-pound product of Richmond, Virginia, is the ninth transfer commitment of the offseason for Kiffin and his staff. He is ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the portal and the No. 2 receiver by 247Sports.

He'll join a group of wide receivers that already was looking loaded heading into 2024. Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins have stated their intent to return, and the Rebels landed the nation's top junior college player in wideout Deion Smith earlier this month.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football lands former South Carolina WR Juice Wells