Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Southern Miss offensive lineman Gerquan Scott

Lane Kiffin has found a new offensive lineman via the transfer portal.

Gerquan Scott, a Southern Miss offensive lineman, committed to Ole Miss football on Tuesday. He made the announcement with a graphic and photo with the Rebels coach on social media.

Scott spent five seasons with the Golden Eagles and made 41 consecutive starts, mostly at left guard. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Mobile, Alabama, native figures to slot into the starting left guard spot for Quincy McGee, who is out of eligibility.

Scott is ranked as the fifth best offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He chose Ole Miss over numerous Power Five offers such as Auburn, South Carolina, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Houston and Virginia Tech.

Scott is Ole Miss' fourth addition via the transfer portal so far and first on offense. The Rebels have also landed Arkansas transfer Chris Paul Jr. at linebacker, Illinois cornerback Tahveon Nicholson and Indiana safety Louis Moore.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American.

