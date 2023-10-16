Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin can make history at Auburn ‒ if they can sidestep some magic

OXFORD — The last time Ole Miss football won consecutive games against Auburn, Nat King Cole's album "Unforgettable" sat atop the sales charts and "I Love Lucy" dominated television screens.

The Rebels completed the last of three straight wins against the Tigers on Oct. 4, 1952 in Memphis. They have eight total triumphs over Auburn since, including a 48-34 victory last season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium that set up a rare opportunity for the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) to string together two wins in this series when they play the Tigers (3-3, 0-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, always willing to use history to contextualize his team's position, brought it up in his meeting with reporters on Monday.

"We like breaking records," Kiffin said. "If we win this game, it's the first back-to-back wins against Auburn in 71 years."

Kiffin balanced that ambition with a nod toward the source of anxiety for just about everyone of an Ole Miss persuasion this week.

The Tigers got dismantled last week by LSU, a team Ole Miss beat. But Jordan-Hare Stadium has a horror story to offer just about every SEC fanbase. Kiffin took his only trip to The Plains as a head coach in 2021 and watched Ole Miss' SEC West title hopes die amidst a litany of red zone failures.

"I think that place ‒ I played in it here, I played in it at Alabama ‒ just sometimes it kind of has some magical things happen," Kiffin said. "They're always sold out. Fans seem to be in all the games from the beginning on. They seem to play better there, especially at night."

The "magic" ‒ or the perception thereof ‒ offers the threat. Not the math.

Through six games, Ole Miss has been comfortably the superior football team. According to CollegeFootballData.com's expected points model, Ole Miss' offense is more than twice as efficient as the Tigers'. Defensively, the Rebels have a slight advantage, too. If analytics aren't your thing, the Rebels are scoring 14 more points per game than Auburn, with the Tigers holding an edge of less than a point per game on defense.

Most sportsbooks had Ole Miss as a 6.5-point favorite as of Monday afternoon. The Rebels are 23-5 under Kiffin as favorites. Barring a major surprise, the bookies will be on the side of Ole Miss in five of its six remaining games. The Rebels are comfortable in this role.

Still, this Saturday gives the Rebels plenty of pretense for discomfort.

Hugh Freeze, the last man to lead Ole Miss to a win in Auburn ‒ a 27-19 triumph in a 10-win 2015 season ‒ is in his first season as coach of the Tigers. After former coach Bryan Harsin failed to harness Jordan-Hare's mystique, losing at home to four of his six SEC West rivals in just two seasons, Freeze is looking to restore it.

His Tigers pushed top-ranked Georgia to the brink back in September. Ole Miss will hope to deny Auburn's new-look program a landmark moment one week longer.

"I think (the players) are very excited for this matchup," Kiffin said. "Very challenging place to go play."

