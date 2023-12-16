Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Tennessee transfer DB Tamarion McDonald

OXFORD — The trips Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin took to Knoxville in recent days have proven productive.

Former Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald announced his intent to transfer to play for the Rebels on Saturday via social media.

McDonald, a Memphis native, appeared in 10 games for the Volunteers this season and compiled 40 tackles. He also broke up five passes and made one interception.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Whitehaven High School product will add a veteran physical presence to the Ole Miss secondary.

McDonald has played primarily as a slot corner for Tennessee, an important role in the defensive scheme used by coordinator Pete Golding.

He's the seventh portal addition made by the Rebels this month. All but one of those have come on defense.

McDonald will reinforce the Rebels' defensive backfield, along with Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence and Illinois corner Tahveon Nicholson.

