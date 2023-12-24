Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Walter Nolen, top portal player and Texas A&M transfer

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's transfer portal class just transformed from noteworthy to fearsome.

Walter Nolen, a Texas A&M transfer and the top-ranked player in the portal according to 247Sports, committed on Sunday to play for the Rebels, according to his post on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Nolen was a versatile asset for the Aggies last season along the defensive line, playing roles on the interior and the edge. He concluded the regular season with 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Nolen will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He began his high school career in Mississippi at Olive Branch before moving on to play for Powell High School in Tennessee.

A five-star recruit in the 2022 class, Nolen was the second-ranked player in his cycle by the 247Sports Composite.

Nolen gives defensive coordinator Pete Golding another tool to work with on a defensive front that he revitalized in 2023. The Rebels finished the regular season as college football's 16th-best pass rush. They've since added Princely Umanmielen of Florida and Tyler Baron of Tennessee – who combined for 13 sacks during the regular season – to go along with a truly elite athlete in Nolen.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Top portal player Walter Nolen commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin