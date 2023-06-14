Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land commitment from Baton Rouge native Jude Foster

Ole Miss football received a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive tackle Jude Foster.

"I am 100% COMMITED to the University of Mississippi," Foster wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Foster is listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, and plays for Southern University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The prospect is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, which also ranks him as the No. 903 overall prospect in the cycle. He is considered the No. 74 offensive tackle and the No. 27 recruit in Louisiana.

Foster also reported offers from Baylor, Florida State, Memphis, Georgia Tech and Tulane, among others.

His commitment brings the Rebels to nine in the Class of 2024. Before Foster joined, the Ole Miss class ranked 37th nationally. He is the second offensive line commit for the Rebels in the cycle.

