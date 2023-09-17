Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land ATH Darnell Williams to start 2025 recruiting class

OXFORD — Ole Miss football began its 2025 recruiting class in promising fashion, securing a commitment from Arkansas athlete Darnell Williams.

Williams does not yet have a rating from the 247Sports Composite. Two other recruiting services had evaluated Williams as of his commitment Sunday. On3 rates him as a three-star prospect and the No. 21 athlete in the class. Rivals has him touted as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 athlete.

Williams, who was on campus on Saturday night for Ole Miss' 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech, also reported offers from Arkansas State and UNLV.

Listed by 247Sports at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Williams plays running back and defensive back for Ashdown High School.

He becomes the first member of the 2025 recruiting class for coach Lane Kiffin and company. Ole Miss' 2024 class is currently ranked 21st by the 247Sports Composite.

