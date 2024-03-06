Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin to hire former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett | Reports

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football hasn't been shy about chasing Mississippi State transfer portal talent under Lane Kiffin.

Now, the Rebels have added a former Bulldog of the off-the-field variety.

Ole Miss is set to hire former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett in an analyst role, according to multiple reports.

Arnett was fired last season by the Bulldogs after less than a full year on the job, accumulating a 5-6 overall record after succeeding Mike Leach, who died in December 2022.

Before that, Arnett had served as a defensive coordinator under Leach. His defense helped the Bulldogs win the 2022 Egg Bowl, holding Ole Miss to a season-low 335 yards of total offense.

Kiffin has since spoken positively about Arnett's aggressive approach to defense when the Rebels matched up against Mississippi State.

There won't be many coaching secrets between the two rivals when they meet in 2024. Mississippi State's first-year head coach, Jeff Lebby, is a former offensive coordinator under Kiffin.

VIOLATIONS: Ole Miss reported four minor NCAA violations since May. One involves balloons

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football to hire former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett