Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Washington transfer Nate Kalepo

OXFORD — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin added a lineman with national championship game experience on Thursday morning.

Nate Kalepo, who played as a guard last season for Washington, the national runner-up, announced his commitment to the Rebels. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Kalepo, weighing in at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, started all 15 of the Huskies' games in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for just one sack.

He will add plenty of size to an Ole Miss offensive line that was overpowered at times last season. Offensive line coach John Garrison now has three players with starting experience who are 6-foot-6 or taller.

At arguably its weakest position in 2023, Ole Miss will now have no shortage of options looking ahead to 2024.

The Rebels have already added starting North Carolina tackle Diego Pounds, as well as Southern Miss guard Gerquan Scott. Among their starters from last season, Pettus, Caleb Warren and Jeremy James are set to return. Jayden Williams, who started as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and deputized for the injured Pettus last season, is also back.

It leaves Kiffin and Garrison with some sorting out to do as spring practice nears. But the Rebels look to have succeeded in raising their physicality quotient, something Kiffin said he was keen to do earlier this offseason.

