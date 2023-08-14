Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll for third straight year

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has spent 18 weeks ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll under coach Lane Kiffin in the last two seasons, having missed out on the rankings from 2017-20.

The Rebels will add at least another week in the Top 25 to their ledger. The preseason AP poll, released on Monday, has Ole Miss at No. 22. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, revealed last week, also placed the Rebels at No. 22.

Here's a look at the full AP Top 25 poll:

Where Ole Miss is ranked in AP Top 25 poll

Where Ole Miss ranks among SEC teams in AP Top 25

The Rebels are one of six SEC teams ranked, joining Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Of that group, only Tennessee did not make the Rebels' schedule. That leaves Ole Miss with five ranked opponents on the 2023 slate.

One of the marquee games of the early season will come when Ole Miss travels to No. 24 Tulane in Week 2. If the Green Wave survives its season opener against South Alabama, that game could be Ole Miss' first regular-season nonconference game against a ranked foe since it hosted No. 23 Cal in 2019.

SCRIMMAGE TAKEAWAYS: What we saw from Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders in an Ole Miss football scrimmage dominated by defense

Ole Miss went 1-1 against ranked teams last season, beating Kentucky while dropping a close game to Alabama.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin in AP Top 25 poll again. Now 19 weeks.