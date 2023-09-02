Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin to start Jaxson Dart at quarterback vs. Mercer | Report

OXFORD — Jaxson Dart is set to be the first quarterback on the field for Ole Miss football against Mercer on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN.

Lane Kiffin did not reveal how he intended to use his quarterbacks in the leadup to Saturday's game, declining to publicly name a starter earlier this week after an offseason of competition between Dart, the returning starter, and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders.

Dart has seemed to be ahead of Sanders all offseason, taking the vast majority of the first-team reps. He was the first quarterback on the field for the portion of practice attended by the media on Tuesday.

Still, Sanders did some good things as he grew healthier. He said this week that he feels comfortable in Kiffin's offense.

PERKINS: Lane Kiffin's top Ole Miss signee Suntarine Perkins brings unique nickname, hometown's adoring support

"We've not made that final decision," Kiffin said Monday. "We're very excited about all the guys. As far as the starter, that's between two people. Both guys played extremely well and made very explosive plays on Saturday (in a mock game). Managed the offense well. We feel very confident with either of them."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Here's who will start at QB for Ole Miss football against Mercer