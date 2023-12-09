Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Chris Paul Jr., transfer linebacker from Arkansas

OXFORD — The first transfer portal commitment of the offseason is in for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin.

Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. announced his intent to play for the Rebels on social media late Friday night. Paul, who will arrive in Oxford with two seasons of eligibility on his ledger, posted 74 tackles in 11 games this season to rank second among the Razorbacks.

"I'm excited to announce I am 1000% committed to the University of Mississippi!!" Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I want to thank all of the coaches that extended multiple opportunities to me throughout this journey!!"

The Razorbacks deployed Paul almost exclusively in an inside linebacker role in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus data. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound native of Cordele, Georgia, has six career sacks and 15 career tackles for loss.

He was named a member of the freshman All-SEC team in 2022.

Paul fills a need for the Rebels. Their two key inside linebacker additions last offseason, Monty Montgomery and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, will each exhaust their eligibility when the final whistle blows at the Peach Bowl.

