Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Rahji Dennis, a wide receiver in 2024 class

OXFORD — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin added the ninth member to the Rebels' 2024 recruiting class late Monday evening when Rahji Dennis announced his commitment to play in Oxford.

Dennis, a wide receiver out of Edna Karr in New Orleans, is not yet ranked by 247Sports. On3 gives the wideout a three-star rating.

Though the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Dennis hasn't widespread attention from the recruiting sites, he does have some notable offers from Miami and Texas A&M. He also reported offers from Troy, Memphis, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Duke.

He is the second wide receiver to join the class, alongside three-star Callaway product Jeremy Scott. The 247Sports Composite ranked the Ole Miss class 25th in the country before Dennis' addition.

The Rebels have finished in the top-21 of the nation's final recruiting rankings in each of the last three cycles.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Wide receiver Rahji Dennis commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin