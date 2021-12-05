Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi football is committing to Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin and Ole Miss announced a new contract extension on Saturday, keeping the coach in Oxford through 2025. His extension adds one year to his existing contract.

"We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement. "With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established."

Lane Kiffin's new deal with keep him in Mississippi through 2025.

Per Mississippi law, Kiffin is only allowed to be contracted for four years at a time. This is his second extension in two seasons in Oxford, each of which has come with a significant boost to his base pay.

Kiffin signed his most recent extension on Feb. 28, 2021. That contract gave Kiffin a base salary of $4.5 million for 2021, plus a $500,000 retention bonus for staying in Oxford through Dec. 31. Those values increased by $250,000 each year counting the retention bonus, culminating in a contract worth $5.75 million in 2024.

Ole Miss finished with a 10-2 record in the 2021 regular season, the first 10-win season in school history. That success led Mississippi to earn a bid in a New Year's Six Bowl, the third New Year’s Six berth in school history. In two seasons, Kiffin has posted a 15-7 record and led the Rebels to back-to-back bowl appearances.

"We are extremely appreciative of Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter, and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program," Kiffin said in a statement. "Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff. The future is bright! Hotty Toddy."

The Rebels' bowl bid announcement will be made Sunday.

