Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin lose commitment from former Tennessee standout Tyler Baron

OXFORD — There have been some noteworthy defections from Ole Miss football's transfer portal class this offseason. On Tuesday, Tyler Baron delivered the biggest blow so far.

The Tennessee transfer edge rusher, having committed to play for the Rebels on Dec. 16, announced on social media that he's instead transferring to Louisville.

Baron is the second former UT player to initially commit to the Rebels before flipping to Louisville. The Cardinals also added defensive back Tamarion McDonald, who had previously been an Ole Miss commit. Ole Miss also lost a pledge to the NFL Draft. Former Mississippi State corner Decamerion Richardson had announced his intent to play for the Rebels before reversing course and opting to join the professional ranks.

Baron's departure is a major blow to the Rebels' defensive front. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder had six sacks in 2023 and compiled 102 tackles over four seasons with the Vols. He played high school football in Knoxville.

Ole Miss still has talent at the position despite Baron's decision to flip. Though, if Baron is not replaced, it could impact the ability of defensive coordinator Pete Golding to rotate. He cycled through his defensive line aggressively in his first season with the Rebels in 2023.

BASKETBALL: Ole Miss basketball vs. LSU score prediction, scouting report for SEC clash

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tyler Baron transfer: Ole Miss football pledge flips to Louisville