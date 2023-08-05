Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land another late transfer in Oregon State RB Jam Griffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin made yet another late transfer addition on Friday evening, when Oregon State running back Jam Griffin announced his intent to play for the Rebels.

According to a report from The Oregonian, Griffin is a graduate transfer and as a result will be immediately eligible despite entering the transfer portal after the April 30 deadline.

Switching my lane like I’m Kiffin📈🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fVgpMDmryk — Jam (@J_Griffin_6) August 4, 2023

Griffin spent one season with the Beavers after transferring from Georgia Tech. He rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns last season in a reserve role, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He figured to spend 2023 backing up All-Pac-12 running back Damien Martinez at Oregon State before entering the portal.

Before that, he accumulated 370 total rushing yards in three seasons with Georgia Tech.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound native of Rome, Georgia, will likely factor into the race to be the primary understudy to star running back Quinshon Judkins. The other players competing for that role are experienced SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV, who spent most of last season injured, and four-star freshman Kedrick Reescano.

Kiffin has been aggressive with the portal even at an unconventional time to use it. Miami transfer corner Chris Graves Jr. and Clemson transfer linebacker TJ Dudley both verbally committed to play for the Rebels last week, and will each reportedly need a waiver to be immediately eligible. Neither has been added to the official Ole Miss roster as of Friday evening.

