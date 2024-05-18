Ole Miss football lands transfer RB Rashad Amos, former Colorado and Mississippi State pledge

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin just keeps stockpiling running backs for his Ole Miss football roster.

Tailback Rashad Amos announced his commitment to play for the Rebels via social media on Saturday, marking the fourth transfer running back Ole Miss has officially landed this offseason – and the third of the spring portal period.

Amos' path toward an Ole Miss commitment has been complicated. He played for Miami (Ohio) last season before hitting the portal. He's since committed to Mississippi State, Colorado and – now – the Rebels.

Beginning his career at South Carolina, Amos saw just 20 carries in three seasons in Columbia. He then moved to Miami, where he rushed for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, Amos is a native of Fayetteville, Georgia. He was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

An Ole Miss running back room that once looked thin now appears cluttered. Miami (Florida) transfer Henry Parrish Jr. and New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt have committed to the Rebels this spring, adding to a portal crop that also included LSU's Logan Diggs – whose injury status puts his 2024 season in doubt. The Rebels are also expected to add former Clemson walk-on Domonique Thomas, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Ole Miss also returns veteran Ulysses Bentley IV, who performed well as an understudy to star back Quinshon Judkins last season.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

