Ole Miss football lands transfer TJ Dudley, who was recently dismissed from Clemson program

OXFORD — Ole Miss football received a late-night commitment Friday from former Clemson linebacker TJ Dudley, kicking off a big recruiting weekend in Oxford with transfer fireworks in classic Lane Kiffin fashion.

Dudley, who appeared in four games last season while redshirting with the Tigers, was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He entered the transfer portal after he was dismissed from the Clemson program.

The Tigers did not explain the reason for the dismissal except to say that Dudley broke team rules.

"It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

Dudley, who played for Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Alabama, is listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds on Clemson's official roster. He was credited with one tackle in his limited action last season.

He adds another asset at linebacker for the Rebels to work with. It's a room that also brings five-star freshman Suntarine Perkins into its ranks as Ole Miss prepares to begin preseason practice next week.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Clemson transfer TJ Dudley commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin