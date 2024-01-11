Ole Miss football lands transfer portal running back in LSU's Logan Diggs

OXFORD — Ole Miss football took another step in its quest to replace star running back Quinshon Judkins on Wednesday. And the Rebels did it through the transfer portal.

LSU running back Logan Diggs announced his commitment to play for the Rebels on social media.

Diggs appeared in 10 games for the Tigers last season and rushed for 653 yards and seven touchdowns.

His health will be something to monitor moving forward. He left the Tigers' bowl game against Wisconsin with what appeared to be a leg injury.

KIFFIN: Can Lane Kiffin be Alabama football's Nick Saban successor? He's expressed doubts

Diggs also excelled at Notre Dame, his first stop. He rushed for 822 yards in his sophomore season in 2022.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Diggs is the No. 15 running back in the transfer portal, according to the 247Sports rankings. He is a former three-star prospect out of Metairie, Louisiana.

Judkins entered the transfer portal and committed to Ohio State. Judkins rushed for 2,727 yards and 31 touchdowns during a two-year career with Ole Miss, including a 1,567-yard showing in 2022 that saw him lead the SEC in rushing as a true freshman.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Logan Diggs transfer: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin add LSU running back