Ole Miss football lands Miami transfer running back Henry Parrish Jr., who rejoins Rebels

OXFORD — Henry Parrish Jr. is back.

The former Ole Miss football running back, who entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season and ended up at Miami, announced his intent to return to the Rebels on Monday via social media.

Parrish carried the ball 100 times for 625 yards with six touchdowns last season.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Ole Miss, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Parrish racked up 816 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Though his passing game impact was minimal in 2023, Parrish has demonstrated an ability during his career to make plays as a receiver. He caught 21 passes for 173 yards with Ole Miss in 2021, then made 17 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in his first season as a Hurricane.

Parrish reunites with his former position coach, Kevin Smith, who followed the same path from Ole Miss to Miami and back to Oxford.

He becomes the second running back addition for the Rebels in the spring transfer portal window, joining New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who announced his commitment April 19.

A room that lacked depth now has no shortage of options. Ulysses Bentley IV, who played well as Quinshon Judkins' backup last season, is returning, though he was injured for much of this spring. The Rebels also hope that LSU transfer Logan Diggs can contribute at some point in the upcoming season after he suffered a serious injury in the Tigers' bowl game.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Henry Parrish Jr. transfer: Former Rebel, Miami RB returns to Ole Miss