Ole Miss football lands Deion Smith, nation's top juco player and former LSU receiver

OXFORD — Deion Smith, the top junior college player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings, announced his commitment to play for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin on Monday.

A wide receiver, Smith spent the past two seasons at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Mississippi. He initially signed with LSU after he concluded his high school career at Jackson Academy. As a freshman in 2021, he played in six games for the Tigers, starting three of them. He caught 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith moved to the junior college for the 2022 season after academic issues reportedly held up his transfer intentions. He posted 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games this season.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Smith chose the Rebels from a list of offers that included Mississippi State, Auburn and Utah, among others.

