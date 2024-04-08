Ole Miss football lands 2025 edge Talib Graham over Auburn, Mississippi State, others

OXFORD — Ole Miss football landed the third member of its 2025 recruiting class on Sunday, when Alabama edge rusher Talib Graham announced his commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Graham, considered a three-star prospect, is rated as the No. 399 overall recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 31 edge rusher in the country and the No. 18 prospect in Alabama. Graham plays for Daphne High School.

"It's official," he wrote on social media. "I'm 1000% committed."

Listed at 6-foot-1⅟2 and 235 pounds, Graham chose the Rebels from a list of 15 offers. Ole Miss beat out the likes of Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State for his pledge.

Graham joins four-star running back Akylin Dear and three-star linebacker Corey Amos on Ole Miss' list of 2025 commitments. Kiffin's class is ranked 42nd in the country.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 2025 edge Talib Graham commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin