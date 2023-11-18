Ole Miss football labors in first half, separates late in win over ULM

OXFORD ― The cupcake delivery Ole Miss football paid $1.6 million for looked like it might not arrive in time on Saturday.

Louisiana-Monroe, winless in the Sun Belt Conference, pestered the Rebels throughout an ugly first half, holding the Ole Miss offense quiet for long enough to contemplate leaving Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with more than just a big check. But Ole Miss emerged from the halftime locker room looking more like an explosive Lane Kiffin team, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half to coast to a 35-3 win.

Still, the game didn't provide an ideal launching pad into the short Egg Bowl week. The Rebels did not get their starters out of the game until the 8:14 mark of the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who left last week's game against Georgia early due to an injury, seemed to labor after taking a second-quarter sack.

The Warhawks (2-9) sacked Dart three times against a reworked Ole Miss offensive line. Neither starting right tackle Micah Pettus nor his backup, Jayden Williams, dressed out for the Rebels (9-2).

Rebels carve out some breathing room after halftime

Holding a 7-3 lead out of the break, Ole Miss' defense came through with a key stop that allowed its offense to go back to work after the Warhawks flummoxed them for most of the first half.

The Rebels promptly embarked on a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that gave them a two-possession cushion for the first time in the game. Dart completed the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre Harris on one of the fade routes that have worked so well for him this season. The reception marked the eighth TD of the year for the Louisiana Tech transfer.

Caden Prieskorn makes key impact

Dart also looked to his tight end, Caden Prieskorn, on that drive.

The Memphis transfer collected receptions of 18 and 25 yards to set up Harris' touchdown catch.

Dart turned to him again on the next drive, when Prieskorn scored his first Ole Miss touchdown from 2 yards out to put the Rebels up 21-3.

Regularly making a significant impact as a run blocker, Prieskorn finished with 69 yards through the air in his most prolific effort on the season.

The Rebels put the Warhawks away for good when Dart fit a pass over the middle into a window to find Dayton Wade on their next drive. Wade, having burned his man, took it down the left sideline for a 58-yard touchdown.

Ole Miss football lets ULM hang around at the break

The Ole Miss offense put together its worst half of the season in the first 30 minutes, managing just seven points against a ULM defense that had allowed 33.2 points per game coming in.

Jordan Watkins dropped a touchdown pass. Ole Miss failed to convert on a pair of fourth-and-shorts, including one inside its own 30-yard line. And the offensive line didn't reliably win at the point of attack.

A 14-yard Ulysses Bentley IV touchdown run served as the only highlight.

Defensively, the Rebels started with a trio of three-and-outs before ULM started to move the ball, crossing midfield twice before the end of the half.

One of those ventures resulted in a Trey Washington interception. The other ended in a field goal as time expired in the first half.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

