Ole Miss football injury updates: Will Tre Harris, other Rebels weapons play vs Alabama?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several Ole Miss football receiving options entered this week as doubts, with the status of wideouts Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin – as well as tight end Caden Prieskorn ‒ up in the air.

The Rebels (3-0) did not clarify whether any of those three would play against Alabama (2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) in the leadup to the contest.

All three of those players were dressed and warming up for Ole Miss pregame.

Harris is the only member of that trio who has played yet this season. He left the Rebels' Week 2 game against Tulane in the first quarter after securing his fifth touchdown reception of the season. The Louisiana Tech transfer has eight catches for 188 yards on the year.

Prieskorn, a Mackey Award semifinalist last season, figures to be Ole Miss' starting tight end when he returns. He caught 48 passes for 602 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 with Memphis.

Franklin is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons at UTSA. He racked up 3,348 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in four campaigns with the Roadrunners.

