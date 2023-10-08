Ole Miss football injury update: Lane Kiffin optimistic on outlook of Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin delivered some positive news on the injury front during a Zoom session with reporters Sunday evening.

Asked if he thought the injury sustained by quarterback Jaxson Dart in a win over Arkansas Saturday would put his availability into question when the Rebels travel to Auburn in two weeks, Kiffin said no.

"He'll be fine," Kiffin said.

Dart said the same when he met the media on Saturday night. He sustained the injury, which seemed to afflict his lower leg, at the beginning of the game. His performance suffered as a result. He did not make many plays with his legs as the game wore on, and passed for just 153 yards.

Crucially, though, he did not turn the ball over as the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) leaned on a strong defensive performance to escape an upset scare.

Kiffin also sounded positive about the outlook of top Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris, who suffered a lower-body injury Saturday night.

"I think this is really good timing for a bye with Tre," Kiffin said. "I would anticipate that by the time we play, he'd be fine."

Harris has already endured his share of injury issues, missing most of the Tulane, Georgia Tech and Alabama games. When he's been available, he's been a difference-maker, reeling in 17 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

