Ole Miss football grades vs. ULM: A sluggish start, strong finish with Egg Bowl next

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football labored in the first half against Louisiana-Monroe, but Lane Kiffin's team asserted itself in the second half on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The result was a 35-3 victory that kept the Rebels (9-2) perfect at home on the season. Ole Miss caps the regular season in the Egg Bowl at Mississippi State on Thanksgiving (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Here's how we graded Ole Miss' victory over ULM (2-9).

Offense: C

ULM entered the weekend with the second-worst defense in the Sun Belt. It would have taken a truly explosive effort from the Rebels to exceed expectations. Ole Miss' attack floundered in the first half before finding a way to get its playmakers into the game later on. The Rebels have some offensive line issues to solve for next week as they look to compensate for injuries.

Defense: B+

It's difficult to be too critical any time a defense doesn't allow a touchdown, no matter the level of the opposition. The Warhawks have one of the worst offenses in the Group of Five, but the Ole Miss offense put the defense in a couple of difficult spots. The Rebels won the turnover battle, too.

KIFFIN AND BOWDEN: How football fathers set Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, ULM's Terry Bowden on their coaching path

Special Teams: C

There wasn't much to note for Ole Miss on special teams. Caden Davis missed a 50-yard field goal, but that's not a kick you expect a college kicker to make every time at this level. The special teams won the Rebels an extra possession late thanks to a ULM penalty on a punt.

Coaching: C

You have to question whether the Ole Miss coaching staff had the Rebels ready for this game given how the first half went. Still, the halftime adjustments were solid, and the Rebels quickly squashed any real upset hopes for the Warhawks out of the locker room in the second half.

Overall: C

The Rebels didn't play especially well, but they did what they needed to in order to avoid embarrassment. They probably would have liked to get their starters out of the game a bit quicker with Mississippi State coming up on Thanksgiving.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football grades vs. ULM: A sluggish start with Egg Bowl next