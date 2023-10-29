Ole Miss football grades: Defense tops class again in 33-7 win over Vanderbilt

OXFORD — Ole Miss football spent the second half Saturday coasting against Vanderbilt at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

With a 26-point cushion after 30 minutes, coach Lane Kiffin's team had little need to force the issue. The Rebels collected a 33-7 victory over the Commodores in about as routine a win as they'll get against SEC opposition.

Here's how we graded Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) in its win over Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5).

Offense: B-

After scoring 26 points in the first half, Ole Miss didn't take the opportunity to put an impressive number on the scoreboard against a vulnerable Vanderbilt defense.

There were a number of strong performances in this one, with Quinshon Judkins and Dayton Wade standing out the most. Still, we know the Ole Miss offense can do better.

Defense: A+

It's probably time to stop being surprised when the Ole Miss defense excels. Saturday's stifling effort marked the fourth time in five games that the Rebels have held their opponent under 25 points. They'd done so in eight of 25 prior SEC games.

The Rebels dominated the line of scrimmage again, sending the Vanderbilt quarterbacks scrambling when they dropped back and plugging the rushing lanes when they didn't. More importantly, Ole Miss delivered on the takeaway front with a pair of Trey Washington interceptions.

Special teams: C+

The Ole Miss special teams got a nice bounce-back game after a disastrous effort against Auburn. Caden Davis made all of his kicks. Jordan Watkins had a nice punt return. The punt game continues to be a major concern, though, with that unit averaging less than 30 net yards per kick.

Coaching: B

The biggest challenge for the Ole Miss staff this week centered on keeping this group of Rebels ready to play against an overmatched opponent. The strong start indicates that Ole Miss achieved that aim, even if what followed in the second half wasn't impressive.

Overall: B

The outcome of this game was never in doubt. Still, there were aspects of this performance that Kiffin and his staff won't be pleased with. There was more good than bad, but Ole Miss won't receive any style points here.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How we graded Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin in win over Vanderbilt