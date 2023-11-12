Ole Miss football gets 3 F's, including coaching, in terrible performance vs Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Ole Miss football could not cash coach Lane Kiffin's "house money" bet.

The Rebels were decisively beaten by Georgia on Saturday, suffering their second loss of the season in a 52-17 contest at Sanford Stadium.

Here's how we graded the performance by Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2 SEC) against the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0).

Offense: D-

As is typically the case, the Rebels looked great early on in the game on offense, marching down the field for a touchdown on their first drive of the game. Paired with a second-quarter Quinshon Judkins TD, that marked the end of the offensive highlights for the Rebels in this game. Ole Miss failed to get the ball to its playmakers.

Georgia adjusted to account for Judkins. And quarterback Jaxson Dart left the game injured.

Defense: F

Pete Golding's unit was thoroughly outclassed. The Georgia running game carved the Rebels open repeatedly. Ole Miss failed to generate any kind of pass rush to disrupt Georgia QB Carson Beck. And the Rebels could not make the impact plays in the secondary necessary to compensate for losing at the point of attack on just about every snap.

Special teams: C+

It wasn't a bad effort for the Rebels on special teams. A fake punt executed by Fraser Masin marked one of the few Ole Miss second-half bright spots − though it was marred by a penalty after the whistle.

Coaching: F

The Ole Miss defensive game plan proved disastrous. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game, putting the Rebels in a 14-point hole by the time the defense managed its first stop. On offense, Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. failed to scheme around Georgia's collection of elite athleticism.

Overall: F

Nobody reasonable was expecting Ole Miss to go into Sanford Stadium and win. But to get blown away in the manner the Rebels did Saturday was a surprise. It's the worst performance of the season by Ole Miss – and by some distance.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

