Ole Miss football game time vs Georgia to be decided Sunday

OXFORD — The SEC said Monday that it will not announce the kick time and TV information for Ole Miss football's trip to Georgia on Nov. 11 until after this weekend's games.

The league said that the contest will begin at either 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and air on either CBS, ESPN or SEC Network as the networks keep their options open with a big slate of games set for this weekend.

This marks the first visit to Athens for the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) since 2012, when the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) came away with a 37-10 win. The Rebels won the most recent matchup between these two teams in 2016, finishing on the right end of a 45-14 contest in Oxford.

Both teams will have challenging opponents on their hands this week, with the Rebels hosting Texas A&M on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). Georgia will host Missouri (7-1, 3-1).

