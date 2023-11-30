Ole Miss football DT JJ Pegues makes NFL Draft decision

OXFORD — The first NFL Draft decision of the winter came in for Ole Miss football on Wednesday night, and it brought good news for the Rebels.

Veteran defensive tackle JJ Pegues announced on social media that he will be returning for his final season in 2024.

"Unfinished business," Pegues wrote.

Pegues, an Oxford native, began his collegiate career as a tight end at Auburn. He moved to defensive tackle with the Tigers in 2021, and has started there for the Rebels for the last two seasons since transferring to play for his hometown school.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Pegues finished the 2023 regular season with 40 tackles and eight tackles for loss to go with 3.5 sacks.

He has also contributed on offense occasionally, especially in short-yardage situations. He sealed an Ole Miss Egg Bowl victory this season with a fourth-down rush on a direct snap.

