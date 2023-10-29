Ole Miss football does its work early, coasts to victory over Vanderbilt

OXFORD — By the time 20 minutes had ticked off the clock at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night, Ole Miss football had suffocated any potential for unwanted drama that may have lingered before the Rebels kicked off against Vanderbilt.

Coordinator Pete Golding's defense dominated. Coach Lane Kiffin's offense did its work early. Collectively, the Rebels delivered the businesslike performance their coach demanded against an overmatched opponent, topping the Commodores 33-7.

Dayton Wade enabled the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) to do most of their early damage, catching six of Jaxson Dart's first 12 pass attempts and racking up 100 yards and a touchdown before the halfway point of the second quarter. Wade finished with 120 yards for a new career high.

Ole Miss hung 26 points on the scoreboard before Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5) finally managed its first points at the 1:57 mark of the third quarter.

The defensive effort was led by defensive back Trey Washington, who came down with a pair of interceptions − the second and third of the junior's career.

Quinshon Judkins looks like a star again

Ole Miss has found the antidote to whatever ailed Quinshon Judkins and the running game early on in the season.

The sophomore didn't receive a huge workload against the Commodores, but he didn't need 25 carries to make an impact. He surpassed the 100-yard threshold for the third time in four games, carrying the ball 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

It was one of the most efficient efforts for Judkins in an Ole Miss uniform, highlighted by a 40-yard rush straight up the middle in the first quarter.

Ole Miss football defense dominates

The Rebels scored on their first drive of the game via Judkins' 18-yard rushing touchdown, but it was the defense that secured firm control of the game right at the start.

On Vanderbilt's ensuing possession, Zamari Walton deflected a Ken Seals pass to Washington for his first interception of the game. That set Ole Miss up at the Vanderbilt 9-yard line, and the Rebels used that field position to kick a field goal and grab a two-score lead with just over three minutes off the clock.

That set the tone for Golding's unit, which kept a lid on the Vanderbilt offense through the entire first half. The Commodores managed just 82 yards of total offense in the game's first 30 minutes, and just 11 of them came through the air.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea made a change at quarterback in the second quarter, swapping Seals for 6-foot-7 sophomore Walter Taylor.

Taylor played better, but not well enough to get the Commodores back into the game.

Jordan Watkins more involved for Ole Miss

Rebels receiver Jordan Watkins dressed out last week against Auburn, despite suffering an open-week hand injury that put his status into question. He barely played on offense in that contest, but Ole Miss' leading wideout was much more involved in this game.

Sporting a cast on his right hand, Watkins started in his typical slot receiver role and made three receptions for 44 yards. He also gave Ole Miss a boost with a 19-yard punt return.

