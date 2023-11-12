Ole Miss football demolished by Georgia, quarterback Jaxson Dart leaves with injury

ATHENS, Ga. — For the four minutes and 30 seconds it took to score the first touchdown Saturday night, Ole Miss football appeared equipped to give the two-time defending national champions a scare at Sanford Stadium.

Then the Georgia offense took the field for the first time, and bludgeoned that notion into pieces.

The Bulldogs overpowered the Ole Miss defense repeatedly, finding the end zone on their first four drives as they sent the Rebels home with a 52-17 defeat. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart left the game with an injury.

Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2 SEC) whiffed on tackle after tackle against the dynamic Georgia backfield duo of Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. The Rebels defensive backs could not stick to Georgia's wideouts. And, most importantly, Ole Miss' front failed to pressure Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Those foul ingredients combined to serve up Ole Miss' biggest defensive flop of the season. Georgia (10-0, 7-0) outgained the Rebels 610-352. It did not face a third down until the 4:30 mark of the second quarter. It did not punt until the first drive of the second half.

Comfortable in the pocket just about every time he dropped back, Beck carved up the Ole Miss secondary, completing 18-of-25 passing for 306 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Ole Miss football can't capitalize on third-quarter sequence

The moment for Ole Miss to turn Saturday's affair into a competitive contest arrived early in the second half, when the Rebels forced a three-and-out on Georgia's first drive of the third quarter, trailing 28-14.

The Ole Miss offense spurned the opportunity once. Dart took a second-down sack that put the Rebels off-schedule against the elite Georgia front, stalling the drive. But a creative fake punt play gave Ole Miss another opportunity after punter Fraser Masin scampered for 24 yards and a first down.

The Rebels couldn't make their trickery count, either. Three plays later, they punted again − for real this time − and Georgia responded by marching 75 yards in four plays to go up 35-14, and remove any remaining doubt about the outcome.

Georgia takes away Ole Miss' outside weapons

The Rebels had produced at least one 80-yard receiver in each of its prior nine games this season.

Tight end Caden Prieskorn led Ole Miss in receiving with 48 yards against the Bulldogs.

The dynamic Ole Miss receiving trio of Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade managed a minimal impact on the game.

That lack of production was a symptom of a generally dysfunctional Ole Miss offense. After Quinshon Judkins converted the second of two rushing touchdowns with 14:16 to go in the second quarter, it took six drives for the Rebels to cross midfield again.

Jaxson Dart leaves game in third quarter

A bad performance became worse for the Rebels late in the third quarter, when Dart took a powerful shot from two Georgia defenders.

After receiving attention from trainers on the field, Dart walked into the Ole Miss medical tent, where he spent a few minutes before jogging down the tunnel toward the Rebels' locker room. He did not return.

Backup Spencer Sanders entered the game for Ole Miss and completed four of his seven pass attempts for 61 yards.

