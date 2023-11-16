Ole Miss football DC Pete Golding ranks among college football's highest-paid assistants

OXFORD — Ole Miss football defensive coordinator Pete Golding ranked among the highest-paid assistant coaches in 2023, according to a database published by USA TODAY on Thursday.

Golding, hired from Alabama this offseason, is set to make $1.9 million this season. That ties him for fifth nationally in assistant coach compensation among contracts obtained by USA TODAY. Eleven Power Five institutions, as well as Notre Dame, do not have contracts included in the database as they are not subject to open records disclosure.

The Rebels have leaned on Golding's defense to win a handful of games this season. They held Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt to under 25 points. After a disastrous showing against Georgia last Saturday in which Ole Miss surrendered 52 points, the Rebels rank eighth in the SEC allowing 25.8 points per game.

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. also ranks among the game's most well-compensated assistants. His total pay of $1.4 million ties him for 21st in the country.

As a whole, the Rebels pay their assistant coaching staff $7.22 million, which ranks 12th nationally.

