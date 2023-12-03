What Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said of potential Peach Bowl opt-outs vs. Penn State

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is expecting to have his full roster at his disposal when the Rebels take on Penn State in the Peach Bowl.

No Rebel has opted out of a bowl game in any of the last two seasons, and Kiffin said he is not anticipating any opt-outs when Ole Miss (10-2) heads to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

"I have not heard of any," Kiffin said via Zoom on Sunday. "I would expect that we don't have any. We're kind of not in one of those years where we really have some first-rounders that are coming out and are concerned with injuries and so forth, so I would not anticipate that."

The draft feedback that the Rebels have received to date doesn't point toward a high volume of early selections next spring. Those are the players who often opt to protect their futures and sit out the bowl game. The Nittany Lions (10-2), by comparison, have a few of those players to monitor, especially on defense.

"No disrespect to our guys, but just for grades coming back and conversations with our guys in general, I don't think that we have guys really in that conversation, that first round type of grade or projection to potentially opt out," Kiffin said. "So, I don't think that will be an issue with us this year."

