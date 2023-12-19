Ole Miss football, coach Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension ahead of Peach Bowl

After his fourth regular season at Ole Miss, it seems like extensions are going to become the norm for coach Lane Kiffin.

After signing a new deal with Ole Miss last season, Kiffin and the Rebels signed another extension ahead of this year's Peach Bowl against Penn State, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms for Kiffin's new contract have not yet been disclosed.

"Our football program is experiencing unprecedented success under Coach Kiffin, and we could not be more excited about what the future holds under his leadership," athletic director Keith Carter said in a school release. "In just four years, he has established our team as a sustained winner that is on a trajectory to championship status. With our continued investment in the program and the tremendous support of the Grove Collective, the Ole Miss family is committed to providing Coach Kiffin the resources needed to compete at an elite level."

It's the second time in three years Ole Miss has found itself in a New Year's Six Bowl, after not playing in them the previous five seasons (with two of those years being ineligible due to violations under Hugh Freeze).

"We're doing things here that have never been done before, and with the commitment that our leadership and supporters are making, we have the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been established over the last four years," Kiffin said in the school release. "I'm grateful to Chancellor (Glenn) Boyce and Keith for their support, and we look forward to continuing on our path to becoming a championship program."

One of college football's more polarizing figures, Kiffin has found tremendous success with Ole Miss. He rehabilitated his image after disappointing stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Vols and USC Trojans by serving as offensive coordinator on Nick Saban's Alabama staff before joining Florida Atlantic as a head coach. After three seasons with FAU, Kiffin signed with Ole Miss and made himself a home in Oxford.

Kiffin is 33-15 with the Rebels after four regular seasons. A win against the Nittany Lions would give the Rebels their first 11-win season in program history. He has also helmed an Ole Miss team that has been successful in the transfer portal and is looking to take another step in the new-look SEC next season.

Kiffin's deal in 2023 was a four-year contract through 2026, as Mississippi state law prohibits contracts over four years. In actuality, Kiffin's contract is reportedly an eight-year deal. His terms for the on-the-books numbers were:

2023: $8.75 million

2024: $8.85million

2025: $9 million

2026: $9 million

This story will be updated once terms are known.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss football, coach Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension