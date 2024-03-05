Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin strikes again, trolls transfer Decamerion Richardson

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is at it again.

An Ole Miss fan account shared a list Monday of the top 40-yard dash times at last week's NFL scouting combine. On the list, Decamerion Richardson is labeled as an Ole Miss player, along with Deantre Prince.

Richardson played four seasons at Mississippi State before announcing his intent to transfer to Ole Miss on Dec. 18.

He never suited up for the Rebels, however, instead declaring for the NFL draft.

Kiffin, always willing to send some shade toward Starkville, responded to the post.

"Congrats D Cam and Prince!!!" he wrote. "Awesome Coaching you guys. Great to see Ole Miss guys crushing the combine."

Congrats D Cam and Prince!!! Awesome Coaching you guys. Great to see Ole Miss guys crushing the combine 💨💨 @OleMissFB https://t.co/3MX2tkMJU5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 5, 2024

Kiffin is 3-1 against Mississippi State as the coach at Ole Miss, which beat the Bulldogs 17-7 in the 2023 Egg Bowl.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin trolls transfer cornerback Decamerion Richardson