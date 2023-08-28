Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin previews Mercer
Here’s what Lane Kiffin had to say before Ole Miss football takes on Mercer
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a big MVP favorite most of the season.
The US Open starts today. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.