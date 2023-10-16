Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin previews Auburn
Here's what Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had to say ahead of his team's trip to Auburn.
Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to offer up his followers a random Taylor Swift video. Was it aimed at Nick Saban?
It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
There are plenty of reasons to believe the arrow will not only keep pointing north for the Thunder this season, but take on an aggressive skyward trajectory.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said there's no timeline for Justin Fields return. It'll depend on his grip strength moving forward.
The 0-6 Panthers rank 23rd in total yards and total points per game.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
Vincent Goodwill is first joined by one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, George “The Iceman” Gervin, to talk about his upcoming biography before being joined by Jake Fischer to discuss the players in Level 2 of our NBA Levels project.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
Matt Harmon analyzes key Week 6 happenings that should be important (and some, not so much) to fantasy football managers.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.