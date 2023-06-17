How Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin used Tom Petty to troll Florida after recruiting flip

OXFORD — Either Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has chosen a highly coincidental time to express his enthusiasm for Tom Petty's music, or he's decided to do a bit of Twitter trolling.

After flipping four-star Florida quarterback commit Austin Simmons on Saturday morning, Kiffin posted a screenshot of Petty's Spotify page on his Twitter account, featuring the songs "Free Fallin,'" "I Won't Back Down," and "Runnin' Down a Dream."

🎶 🎶 great weekend vibes in Oxford! pic.twitter.com/rg5OAHX6mx — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 17, 2023

Petty, a native of Gainesville, briefly worked on the grounds crew at Florida before his music career exploded. Since Petty's death in 2017, the Gators have begun playing "I Won't Back Down" at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the end of the third quarter.

Juice Kiffin's Twitter account also got a dig in at Florida, posting a picture of Lane Kiffin holding what appears to be a baby alligator with the following caption:

"Who made this? My dad does not need another pet he’s got me! Also those things are mean."

Who made this? My dad does not need another pet he’s got me! Also those things are mean pic.twitter.com/Ee36yq7yQW — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) June 17, 2023

Simmons was ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite, as well as the No. 4 quarterback. He plans to reclassify by two years and enroll at Ole Miss ahead of this season. 247Sports has not listed a rating for him in the 2023 class.

He has also stated his intent to play baseball for the Rebels.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin uses Tom Petty to troll Florida after Austin Simmons flip